If you’re still figuring out where to ring in 2026, here’s an easy, city-by-city guide to some of the biggest and most fun New Year’s Eve events, parties, and celebrations happening across the Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Central New York and beyond.

From elegant resort parties to fireworks, bar crawls, bingo jackpots and full-on street festivals, there’s something for every kind of New Year’s mood.

***If you have a party/celebration we should list, feel free to email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com***

Lake George, NY (Adirondacks)

Lake George always goes big for the holiday, and the annual Fireworks Over the Lake celebration brings out visitors from across the region. Then on New Year’s Day, brave swimmers take on the icy water during the traditional Polar Plunge, a true Adirondack way to kick off the year.

New Paltz, NY (Upstate/Hudson Valley)

If you’re looking for a storybook getaway, the Mohonk Mountain House New Year’s Eve Celebration offers a full multi-day holiday experience. The resort transforms into a winter castle with live music, family activities, skating, and a fireworks show over the lake at midnight.

Saratoga Springs, NY (Capital Region)

The Saratoga Casino Hotel New Year’s Eve Celebration features two live bands, a glowing 4-foot ball drop, and VIP package options for those who want to elevate the night.

Downtown Saratoga also hosts its huge citywide celebration, Saratoga New Year’s Eve (formerly First Night Saratoga), filling the streets with music, performances, food, and a fireworks welcome to 2026.

READ MORE: 3 Trails in New York Voted America’s Best Nature Walks for New Year’s

Rome, NY (Mohawk Valley)

If you're looking for a calmer way to welcome the new year, Just Breathe Yoga Studio’s New Year’s Eve Yoga Nidra Class offers a peaceful hour of relaxing in savasana while instructor Nicole guides you through deep intention-setting for 2026. It’s designed to help you close out 2025 feeling grounded and restored, and the class runs from 4:45pm to 5:45pm.

Syracuse, NY (Central NY)

SKY Armory transforms into a fantasy setting for the ENCHANTED New Year’s Eve Bash 2026, a 21+ “Enchanting Midnight Garden” party complete with an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, live music, dancing, and a midnight toast.

If you prefer something more social and free-flowing, the Syracuse New Year's Eve Bar Crawl lets you hop across multiple downtown bars with drink specials and coordinated celebrations.

Utica, NY (Mohawk Valley)

One of the area’s favorite traditions is the massive outdoor street festival, Bank of Utica’s New Year’s Eve Party, featuring live music, roaming performers, food and drink specials, and midnight fireworks on Genesee Street.

For something more themed, the Polish Community Club is hosting the Cowboy Couture New Year’s Eve Celebration, bringing a mix of Western flair, dancing, and local fun.

Verona, NY (Mohawk Valley / Central NY)

If you like a little luck with your celebration, Turning Stone’s New Year’s Eve Bingo gives players a chance to win a share of $135,000 in their High Stakes Bingo Hall.

For a full-scale party experience, Exit 33 hosts "Sparkle" New Year’s Eve at Turning Stone, transforming the entire venue into a multi-club celebration with DJs, dancing, entertainment, and a midnight champagne moment.

