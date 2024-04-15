Smash & Paint at Central New York’s Ultimate Stress-Relief Destination

We've all been there. That feeling of just wanting to hit something to get out all your frustrations. There's now a place for that in Central New York.

Don't let that anger bottle up anymore. Let it out at Rage N Relax, a new family-friendly entertainment spot in New Hartford.

TSM TSM loading...

Smash Away Your Anger

Rage rooms started becoming popular after the COVID-19 pandemic. Being cooped up for so long built up anger among many. Rage rooms are a safe way to let it all out.

You can choose your weapon from baseball bats and sledgehammers and then just start swinging away. Smash everything from bottles and glasses to flat-screen TVs and speakers, all while listening to your favorite music.

The best part is there's no cleaning anything up after you've broken everything and released all that pent-up anger.

Credit - Rage N Relax Credit - Rage N Relax loading...

Paint Splatter Room

Once you've found your inner peace, try swinging a paintbrush in the black light paint splatter room. You can create a custom canvas design that you can take home. There are even paint guns and squirt bottles filled with paint.

"Let loose in this one-of-a-kind paint-throwing studio."

Don't worry. All the paint is non-toxic and washable.

TSM TSM loading...

Rage N Relax is located at 2 Campion Road in New Hartford. It's the perfect place for birthday parties, date night, team building or just a spot to let loose.

Get our free mobile app

Learn more on Facebook or at relaxnrage.com.