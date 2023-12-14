12 New Laws Just Hit the Books in New York & 5 More Coming in 2024

A new year means new laws in New York. From campus safety to an increase in minimum wage, 5 new laws will take effect when the calendar turns to 2024.

Governor Kathy Hochul has been busy wrapping up 2023, signing several new pieces of legislation.

Horse Cruelty

New legislation preventing equine cruelty was signed on National Day of the Horse. The slaughter of horses for human or animal consumption is now illegal. Fines for selling disabled horses, mules, and donkeys at auctions have been increased from the current $5 that has been in place since 1965.

Angelica's Law

Angelica’s Law is named after 14-year-old Angelica Nappi who was killed by a driver without a valid license in 2008. The new legislation will help keep drivers with prior suspensions off the road by applying a felony to drivers without a valid license after five or more violations.

Price Gouging, Medical Debt

A package of bills was signed into law to protect New Yorkers from medicine price-gouging and ongoing financial consequences related to medical debt. Additionally, the Governor signed bills that will curb predatory subscription services and confusion over the price of many goods and services.

Legislation S.608-C/A.5653-B prohibits the sale of medicine for an unconscionably excessive price throughout a drug shortage.

Legislation S.4907A/A.6275A prohibits hospitals, health care professionals, and ambulances from reporting medical debt to credit agencies.

Legislation S.5941B/A.3245D requires companies to notify customers of automatic subscription renewals and to provide clear instructions for canceling said services.

Legislation S.1048A/A.2672B clarifies that merchants must post the highest price a consumer might pay for a product, regardless of payment methods.

Mass Shooting

New legislation defines the term “mass shooting” to assist emergency response measures and ensure communities have access to the emergency funding and resources needed in the aftermath of a mass shooting.

Crime Survivors

Legislation S.214A/A.2105A removes the requirement that victims provide documentation from law enforcement to be eligible for compensation and expands the window of time when a victim can file a compensation claim.

Credit Card

Credit card companies must take additional steps to protect consumers from losing accrued points when rewards programs are modified or terminated.

Consumers often cash in their rewards before closing their accounts. The new law requires a grace period after any account is closed.

Food & Beverage

Two new bills support New York’s food and beverage industry.

Legislation S.1054/A.4113 increases the number of cuisine trails in the State and showcases local farms and producers.

Legislation S.7085/A.7293 authorizes the manufacturing of alcohol at SUNY Broome Community College and Cornell University, which will allow the schools to offer educational courses, research programs, and workforce development opportunities for students.

Young farmer holding sugar beet and laptop in field Jevtic loading...

New laws in 2024

5 new laws will take effect on January 1, 2024.

Colleges will be required to post campus crime statistics on their websites and to investigate hate crimes. They will also be required to inform students about how they plan to prevent hate crimes.

Lifeguards at pools, beaches, and children’s camps can be 15 years old if they are supervised.

The New York City Housing Authority will be required to give tenants written notice about water outages and when water is not safe for drinking or cooking.

Non-public schools will have to provide free menstrual products.

The minimum wage in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island will be $16.

Stupid Law Still on the Books

The new laws make more sense than some of the stupid ones still on the books. Did you know it's illegal to put ice cream in your back pocket? You can't talk to someone in an elevator or wear slippers after 10 PM. Why? Your guess is as good as mine.

