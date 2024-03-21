2 Homeowners Lucky to Be Alive After Intense Garage Fire Spreads in New Hartford

Two people are lucky to be alive after escaping a fire that took First Responder more than 3 hours to get under control in Central New York.

The blaze broke out in a garage on Snowden Hill Road in New Hartford after a tractor caught on fire.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene the garage was already engulfed in flames and spreading quickly into the home. The intense heat from the blaze was damaging houses on both sides of the property.

Credit - Willowvale Fire Company Inc./Facebook Credit - Willowvale Fire Company Inc./Facebook loading...

Water Issues Fighting Fire

First Responders battle water problems while trying to douse the flames.

The area on Snowden Hill Road has no fire hydrants. New Hartford Fire Department Chief Thomas Bolanowski said a fill site with a tanker shuttle had to be implemented.

The hydrant fill site on Oxford Road had a water main break, complicating continuous water supply, and necessitating additional tankers to be requested along with additional fill sites.

Credit - Sauquoit Fire Company/Facebook Credit - Sauquoit Fire Company/Facebook loading...

Home Owners Made it Out

The good news is, that both home owners made it out of the house. One did have to be taken to the Wynn Hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters from Willowvale, Clayville, and Clinton Fire Departments assisted on the scene. Water tankers from Clayville, Clinton, Sauquoit, Willowvale, Cassville, Paris Hill, Frankfort Hill and Bridgewater were also called in to help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

19 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse Experience the 2024 solar eclipse at some of the coolest places New York State has to offer. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams