New Designer Glamping Hideaway in the Woods Coming to Adirondack Mountains

There's camping. Then there's glamping, a way to enjoy the great outdoors without losing the comforts of home. And there's a new designer option coming to the Adirondacks.

Terramor Outdoor Resort is looking to expand into New York. The glamping company owned by Kampgrounds of America (KOA), already has a location in Maine but is hoping to open another in Essex County in the Adirondacks.

We are a thoughtful retreat committed to authentic, immersive experiences in nature. As our guest, you will be treated to the romance of a camping adventure blended with the amenities of a resort. Yes, you’ll go off the beaten path, but come back to relax in the most unexpected, comfortable fashion.

Credit - Terramor Outdoor Resort via Facebook Credit - Terramor Outdoor Resort via Facebook loading...

KOA Transformation

The plan is to transform the old 65-acre KOA site in Wilmington, New York which is less than two miles from Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort into a glamping destination. The $28.5 million project would include an 80-tent campground with a lodge, a swimming pool, an event pavilion, and employee housing.

Credit - Terramor Outdoor Resort Credit - Terramor Outdoor Resort loading...

Year Round Glamping

The new glamping resort would be open all year round, offering some hard-sided tents for cold winter glamping. KOA expects more than 5,000 visitors during the summer camping season, and a few thousand visitors during the skiing and snowboarding season.

Credit - Terramor Outdoor Resort via Facebook Credit - Terramor Outdoor Resort via Facebook loading...

State Approval Needed

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Health, and Adirondack Park Agency still need to approve the site before the town planning board can sign off on the project.

KOA tried bringing a similar glamping destination to the Catskill Mountains. The company pulled its application earlier this year after residents spoke out against the project.

Live Out Your '1883' Fantasy in Covered Wagons at New Camping Resort Travel back in time to when the Dutton family made their way across the Great Plains to the Yellowstone Ranch at a new camping resort in New York.

9 Spots to Enjoy Camping & Waterfalls in New York State Parks Hike by waterfalls during the day and sleep under the stars at night at these 13 New York State Parks.