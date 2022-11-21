New CNY Ice Rescue Team Puts Training to Test to Rescue Dog

A new ice rescue team in Central New York put their training to the test for the first time to rescue a dog that fell through into the frigid water.

The team from Barneveld Fire Department was called to help the Forestport Fire Department after a dog became trapped in the water on Snowbird Lake Saturday, November 19.

Credit - Barneveld Fire Dept. via Facebook Credit - Barneveld Fire Dept. via Facebook loading...

Ice Suits, Ropes & a Boat

Team members donned ice rescue suits and used an inflatable rescue boat to rescue the yellow lab from the water. Just looking at the picture is enough to make you cold.

Credit - Barneveld Fire Dept. via Facebook Credit - Barneveld Fire Dept. via Facebook loading...

Pulled to Safety

The poor pooch was pulled from the icy water and into the boat. Once on shore the dog was checked out by responders and transported to a local veterinarian for evaluation.

This was the first call for our newly created ice rescue team which is made up of members of Barneveld and Holland Patent Fire Departments and was funded by donations from Stewart’s Shop, Brookfield Power, and last year’s Barneveld FD Fund Drive.

Credit - Barneveld Fire Dept. via Facebook Credit - Barneveld Fire Dept. via Facebook loading...

Ice Heroes

Thank you to all the heroes who helped bring the dog back to shore, especially in the snowy and frigid conditions.

First responders are no strangers to these types of calls. Several dogs needed to be rescued from icy waters last winter.

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.