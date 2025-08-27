New York has lost a rising star in the NASCAR world.

Zachary Yager, a native of Rochester, passed away at just 34, leaving behind a legacy as one of the sport’s most versatile and respected pit crew members.

Known for his ability to jump into nearly any role on the crew, from changing tires and fueling cars to handling the jack, Yager made a name for himself across NASCAR’s National Series.

From Rochester to North Carolina

A proud Upstate New Yorker, Yager got his start after earning a Business Associate’s degree from Monroe Community College.

Determined to pursue a career in racing, he moved to North Carolina, where he began working with Richard Childress Racing in 2014.

Over the years, he also spent time with Team Penske in the Xfinity Series and GoFas Racing in the Cup Series, before joining RFK Racing in 2020. His dedication and skill made him a trusted teammate wherever he went.

This season, Yager was hard at work traveling the NASCAR circuit, supporting Ryan Sieg and RSS Racing in the Xfinity Series and Matt Crafton with ThorSport Racing in the Truck Series. His contributions went beyond just the mechanics; he was considered a vital part of the teams he worked with, earning respect from drivers and fellow crew members alike.

Cause of Death Unknown

Yager’s passing came unexpectedly, and the details are still unknown.

His family shared that he had been missing since August 18.

Tributes from teams and colleagues highlight both his professionalism and the pride he carried as a New Yorker, making his mark on NASCAR.

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of our friend and teammate, Zachary Yager,” reads a statement from ThorSport Racing. “He was an important part of our family, and our hearts are with his loved ones and community as we grieve this loss together.”

All four ThorSport trucks will carry a memorial sticker in honor of Yager this weekend.

Legacy Left Behind

He leaves behind a legacy of talent, versatility, and dedication that will not be forgotten by the racing community.