A Central New York racing legend may be gone but he's not forgotten. NASCAR and Ferris are teaming up to race for the late Bill Shea, the man behind the creation, development, and growth of Ferris mowers.

Ferris Mowers is partnering with Halmar Friesen Racing (HFR) for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The #52 truck driven by Stewart Friesen is sponsored by Ferris and features a memorial for Bill Shea who passed away earlier this year.

Shea was a New York racing aficionado, long-term Ferris executive and innovator, and friend of Stewart Friesen.

Loved the Track

Bill loved to be at the track. He visited victory lane with his car and its drivers several times throughout the Northeast. Bill and his wife Kim even bought the Utica-Rome Speedway in 2015, home to FrogFest for several years.

Bill’s connections in the racing industry also had a wide span and impact, gaining notoriety and respect in the world of short track racing and also in the NASCAR Ranks.

Fulfilling a Dream

It was Bill's dream to have Ferris involved in NASCAR and although he may not be here to see it, he will be here in spirit. "We're very upset he won't be able to do it with us but we will race to honor his memory as best we can," said Friesen.

A picture of Bill is on the door of the new #52 NASCAR truck.

Bill may not be here to see his dream become a reality but I'm sure he'll be watching from above.

Get the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule at NASCAR.com.