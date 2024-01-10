Historic Cafe Reopening After Nearly a Year of Delays

It's been a long battle but it looks like a historic café in Central New York is finally going to reopen after nearly a year of delays.

Napoleon Cafe in Oneida went on the market in 2021. Three years later it has a new owner.

New Owner

Dan Wimett purchased the historic cafe. He had hoped to open it in the Spring of 2023 with plans on serving "sensational food in an amazing atmosphere." But those plans were put on hold after problems arose with securing the property over the summer.

That didn't stop Wimett from chasing his dreams though.

We are not giving up! This is our dream and we are determined to make it come true.

Wimett received an early Christmas present when his dream finally became a reality. After a long process, the building was acquired and plans were made to reopen at the beginning of 2024.

Credit - Napoleon Cafe Credit - Napoleon Cafe loading...

Perfecting Soups & Salads

The reality may be closer to the end of January before Napolean Café opens but Wimett says they are close.

We've been in the test kitchen perfecting our soups. We have also been doing some mad scientist stuff like making smoke infused tomatoes for our smoky tomato basil vinaigrette.

Napoleon Cafe reopening Credit - Napoleon Cafe/Facebook loading...

Reopening Soon

Napoleon Cafe is located at 102 Madison Street in Oneida and offers eat-in or take-out lunches with delivery and catering available.

Wimett says a reopening date is coming very, very, very soon. Keep on an eye on the Facebook page to find out when the big day will be.

