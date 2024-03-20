Get ready to get naked in an Upstate New York cave for an event that celebrates body positivity.

Take a leisurely stroll through Howe Caverns, where the temperature is 52 degrees all year round, with nothing on but a smile. And maybe a pair of shoes.

The 5th annual Naked in a Cave event has been announced for 2024. It'll be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Naked Sells Out

Hundreds of people took part in the first naked tour on National Nude Day in 2018. The annual event at the largest underground cave open to the public in the Northeast has sold out every year since.

There will only be a limited supply of tickets available for the Naked in a Cave event again this year.

Your $85 ticket includes a souvenir robe and an adult beverage. You can also add dinner if you want. There are 2 seating times and seats go fast.

A limited number of hotel rooms are also available but like everything else, they go quickly too.

New in 2024

Comedian Steve Van Zandt will be bringing the laughs with his stand-up comedy show for the first time. The event is not open to the public. You must be a Naked in a Cave ticket holder to attend.

Tickets are sold separately for $30.00 per person. The show will be at 8 PM.

You can learn more about the event on the Howe Caverns Naked in Cave Facebook page.

The 6th Naked in a Cave Celebration is open to anyone 21 or older and will have a strict privacy policy. For obvious reasons, no cameras or phones will be allowed.

Reservations can be made by calling 518-296-8900.

