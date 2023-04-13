Mystical Restaurant Located in Oneonta You Need To Try

If you’re looking to try a restaurant with good food and a touch of mystical ambiance, I have found your new favorite place. Hidden in Otsego County’s college town is one of the most interesting restaurants in southern-tier New York. The Yellow Deli is frequented by the local college community, being a go-to spot for hangouts amongst the younger population of Oneonta.

From the moment you walk inside, you are immediately hit with the ambiance of old time-y history and charm. The sounds of the dumbwaiter carrying meals from the upstairs kitchen to down below stifle the quiet chatter amongst the newer crowd about the lore of the restaurant; the establishment’s regulars have long since moved past having that conversation at the dining table.

The restaurant’s menu consists mainly of sandwiches, soups, and salads. Getting a cup of the soup of the day is always a must, and the build-your-own-sandwich option is my personal favorite, as their buffalo chicken sandwich is incredible. The dessert menu is also incredible, and the baked goods are an amazing way to cap off your meal.

Visiting the Yellow Deli is a must on any trip to the Oneonta area, and it is a staple of the local community, particularly for the college crowd. The Yellow Deli in Oneonta, NY is located on Main Street on the corner of Routes 7 and 23.

The restaurant has locations in New York, including one in Ithaca, as well as worldwide locations in Canada, Australia, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina.

