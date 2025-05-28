New York’s Most Misspelled Word Will Shock You — It’s Not What You Think
The National Spelling Bee is buzzing back at the end of May, and this year, New Yorkers might want to sit this one out.
Thanks to data from WordUnscrambler.pro, we know which words Americans can’t seem to spell. And New York’s top offender? It’s not “restaurant,” “gorgeous,” or even “business.”
Nope, New Yorkers are struggling with something a little more… basic.
Definitely Takes the Crown
Nationwide, “definitely” takes the crown as the most frequently misspelled word, with over 33,000 monthly Google searches for how to spell it. “Separate,” “necessary,” and “believe” aren’t far behind—because apparently, we all stopped paying attention after 6th-grade spelling tests.
Some states are throwing total curveballs: Arkansas can’t handle “quesadilla,” Connecticut is sweating over “schedule,” and Vermont? They’re trying to spell “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” Seriously? That word should be at the top of the list for every state! Who the heck can spell that?
True transparency - I had to copy and paste it.
Most Misspelled Words
1. Definitely - 33 500 searches.
2. Separate - 30 000 searches.
3. Necessary - 29 000 searches.
4. Believe - 28 500 searches.
5. Through - 28 000 searches.
6. Gorgeous - 27 000 searches.
7. Neighbor - 25 500 searches.
8. Business - 24 200 searches.
9. Favorite - 23 000 searches.
10. Restaurant - 22 500 searches.
New York is Different
In the Empire State, the most Googled spelling struggle is... “different.” That’s right. One of the most common, everyday words—and somehow, it’s the one tripping up New Yorkers the most.
Whether it’s “restaurant,” “neighbor,” or even “business,” it’s clear the spelling struggle is real—and not just for kids in the Bee.
So as America’s best young spellers take the stage, maybe the rest of us could brush up on a few basics. Starting with “different,” New York.
Most Misspelled Words by State
Alabama - Different
Alaska - Tomorrow
Arizona - People
Arkansas - Quesadilla
California - Appreciation
Colorado - Sergeant
Connecticut - Schedule
Delaware - Beautiful
Florida - Compliment
Georgia - Necessary
Hawaii - Luau
Idaho - Definitely
Illinois - Congratulations
Indiana - Taught
Iowa - Through
Kansas - Different
Kentucky - People
Louisiana - Through
Maine - Pneumonia
Maryland - Character
Massachusetts - Beautiful
Michigan - Scratch
Minnesota - Successful
Mississippi - Beautiful
Missouri - Temperature
Montana - Appreciate
Nebraska - Beautiful
Nevada - School
New Hampshire - Protective
New Jersey - Congratulations
New Mexico - Appreciate
New York - Different
North Carolina - Secret
North Dakota - Daughter
Ohio - Crochet
Oklahoma - Patience
Oregon - Business
Pennsylvania - Scissors
Rhode Island - Cancelled
South Carolina - People
South Dakota - Beautiful
Tennessee - Broccoli
Texas - Protect
Utah - Definitely
Vermont - Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Virginia - People
Washington - Appreciation
West Virginia - Beautiful
Wisconsin - Different
Wyoming - Beautiful
