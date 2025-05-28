The National Spelling Bee is buzzing back at the end of May, and this year, New Yorkers might want to sit this one out.

Thanks to data from WordUnscrambler.pro, we know which words Americans can’t seem to spell. And New York’s top offender? It’s not “restaurant,” “gorgeous,” or even “business.”

Nope, New Yorkers are struggling with something a little more… basic.

Hill Street Studios/Think Stock Hill Street Studios/Think Stock loading...

Definitely Takes the Crown

Nationwide, “definitely” takes the crown as the most frequently misspelled word, with over 33,000 monthly Google searches for how to spell it. “Separate,” “necessary,” and “believe” aren’t far behind—because apparently, we all stopped paying attention after 6th-grade spelling tests.

READ MORE: Quaint New York Town Is Among Best Summer Destinations in 2025

Some states are throwing total curveballs: Arkansas can’t handle “quesadilla,” Connecticut is sweating over “schedule,” and Vermont? They’re trying to spell “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” Seriously? That word should be at the top of the list for every state! Who the heck can spell that?

True transparency - I had to copy and paste it.

Most Misspelled Words

1. Definitely - 33 500 searches.

2. Separate - 30 000 searches.

3. Necessary - 29 000 searches.

4. Believe - 28 500 searches.

5. Through - 28 000 searches.

6. Gorgeous - 27 000 searches.

7. Neighbor - 25 500 searches.

8. Business - 24 200 searches.

9. Favorite - 23 000 searches.

10. Restaurant - 22 500 searches.

Most misspelled word in New York Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

New York is Different

In the Empire State, the most Googled spelling struggle is... “different.” That’s right. One of the most common, everyday words—and somehow, it’s the one tripping up New Yorkers the most.

Whether it’s “restaurant,” “neighbor,” or even “business,” it’s clear the spelling struggle is real—and not just for kids in the Bee.

READ MORE: Discover The Best State Park In The U.S.—Right Here In New York

So as America’s best young spellers take the stage, maybe the rest of us could brush up on a few basics. Starting with “different,” New York.

77th Scripps Howard Spelling Bee Gets Underway In D.C. Getty Images loading...

Most Misspelled Words by State

Alabama - Different

Alaska - Tomorrow

Arizona - People

Arkansas - Quesadilla

California - Appreciation

Colorado - Sergeant

Connecticut - Schedule

Delaware - Beautiful

Florida - Compliment

Georgia - Necessary

Hawaii - Luau

Idaho - Definitely

Illinois - Congratulations

Indiana - Taught

Iowa - Through

Kansas - Different

Kentucky - People

Louisiana - Through

Maine - Pneumonia

Maryland - Character

Massachusetts - Beautiful

Michigan - Scratch

Minnesota - Successful

Mississippi - Beautiful

Missouri - Temperature

Montana - Appreciate

Nebraska - Beautiful

Nevada - School

New Hampshire - Protective

New Jersey - Congratulations

New Mexico - Appreciate

New York - Different

North Carolina - Secret

North Dakota - Daughter

Ohio - Crochet

Oklahoma - Patience

Oregon - Business

Pennsylvania - Scissors

Rhode Island - Cancelled

South Carolina - People

South Dakota - Beautiful

Tennessee - Broccoli

Texas - Protect

Utah - Definitely

Vermont - Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Virginia - People

Washington - Appreciation

West Virginia - Beautiful

Wisconsin - Different

Wyoming - Beautiful

Get our free mobile app