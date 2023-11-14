Most Memorable Thing to Do in New York State Now Offers Winter Tours

Every state in the country has something unique to offer for a memorable moment. Florida has the Everglades. Hawaii has volcanos. Arizona has the Grand Canyon. What about New York?

The Empire State is so much more than just New York City. Although you'll probably experience a memorable moment or two, there's one spot further Upstate that offers something unforgettable, even during the winter. It's part of the 50 Most Memorable Things to Do in Every State by Mixbook.

simonapilolla/Think Stock

Ausable Chasm

The Adirondack Mountains are home to six million acres of naturally protected forest land. It's also home to the Ausable Chasm, nicknamed the Grand Canyon of the East, and the Mixbook's most memorable thing to do in New York.

More than 11 million visitors have witnessed what mother nature has created in the Ausable Chasm since it opened in 1870: a uniquely carved, vertical-walled canyon made of 500 million-year-old rock.

You can eplore Rainbow Falls, Elephant's Head, Column Rock, Hyde's Cave, and the eerie quiet of Mystic Gorge in the oldest natural attraction in the country

Photo Credit - Ausable Chasm Recreation Center Inc.

Summer Tours

Enjoy the beauty of Ausable Chasm kayaking, rafting, or floating down the river for those just looking to relax. There's even a campground where you can spend the night and do it all again the next day during the summer season.

Credit - Wandering Wonton via YouTube

Winter Tour

Ausable Chasm isn't just a summer tourist destination any more. New winter tours are now being offered.

View gigantic icicles that tower 150' above the Ausable River and a chasm blanketed in snow. Descend into the depths of the chasm to explore the rock and ice formations along the popular Inner Sanctum Trail.

Credit - Ausable Chasm/Facebook

Year Round Memories

https://www.ausablechasm.com/

Find out everything there is to see and do at AusableChasm.com.

