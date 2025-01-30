5 Of The Most Iconic Sandwiches In America Are All Over New York

If you're looking for the most iconic sandwiches in all of America, you will find at least 5 all over New York State.

Chef Standards put together a list of the "25 Spots For The Most Iconic Sandwiches In America." New York State made this list 5 times.

A Brief History of the Sandwich

The sandwich, as we know it today, is believed to have originated in the 18th century with John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who requested his meal be served between slices of bread so he could continue playing cards without utensils. Over time, different cultures and regions developed their own variations, and New York became a hub for some of the most famous sandwich creations in America.

Iconic New York Sandwiches

1) The Reuben

A New York City deli staple, the Reuben is made with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on rye bread, grilled to perfection. The origins of this sandwich are debated, but it is widely associated with Jewish delis in the city.

2) The Pastrami on Rye

A true New York classic, this sandwich consists of hand-carved pastrami piled high on rye bread with mustard.

3) The Meatball Sub

A hearty and satisfying sandwich, the Meatball Sub features juicy meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese on a sub roll.

4) The Egg Salad Sandwich

Simple yet iconic, New York’s Egg Salad Sandwich is a creamy delight often served on soft white or whole wheat bread.

5) The Falafel Sandwich

A vegetarian favorite, the Falafel Sandwich features crispy chickpea fritters, fresh veggies, and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.

Where to Find These Sandwiches in Central and Upstate New York

While these sandwiches have deep roots in New York City, plenty of places in Central and Upstate New York offer incredible versions of these classics. Here are a few must-visit spots:

1) Symeon’s Greek Restaurant (Yorkville, NY) – Known for its Mediterranean flavors, this is a great place to try a Falafel Sandwich.

2) Charlie’s Place (Clinton, NY) – A cozy diner serving up a classic Egg Salad Sandwich made fresh daily.

3) Tony's New Hartford– An excellent spot to enjoy an authentic Meatball Sub.

4) Wegmans Sub Shop (Multiple Locations) – Famous for their take on deli classics, including a great Reuben and Pastrami on Rye.

5) Dibbles Inn (Vernon, NY) – Offers a fantastic take on the Reuben sandwich, made with house-cured corned beef.

