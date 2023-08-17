Mosquitos Carrying Deadly Brain Inflammation Virus in CNY – How to Protect Yourself

Mosquitos carrying a deadly brain inflammation virus have been found in Central New York. Here's what you need to know and how to protect yourself.

For the first time this year in Onondaga County, two mosquito pools from a trap in Cicero tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV).

“EEEV is one of a number of viruses that can be spread by the bite of an infected mosquito." said Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Kathryn Anderson. "While mosquito counts in Central New York have been low throughout this season, it is always important to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites.”

Ildar Abulkhanov Ildar Abulkhanov loading...

Eastern Equine Encephalitis

EEE is a rare but serious disease that causes inflammation of the brain. Anyone older than 50 and younger than 15 is at the greatest risk of developing severe disease when infected with the virus.

Mosquitoes Tested For West Nile Tim Boyle/Getty Images loading...

Protect Yourself

When heading outdoors, be sure to keep yourself protected. Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeve shirts if you'll be outside for long periods of time.

Use insect repellents that have DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and other products that have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Mario Villafuerte/Gettyimages Mario Villafuerte/Gettyimages loading...

Remove Standing Water

It is extremely important to remove mosquito breeding grounds on your property by eliminating any standing water.

Throw away containers that hold water

Remove all tires from your property

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers

Clean clogged rain gutters

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use

Change water in birdbaths at least every four days

Clear vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds

Clean chlorinated swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs

Drain water from pool covers

Use landscaping to eliminate low spots where standing water accumulates

Credit - NYS Dept of Health Credit - NYS Dept of Health loading...

For more information about personal protection measures against mosquitoes, visit ongov.net/health/env/mosquitoes.html or contact the Onondaga County Health Department’s Division of Environmental Health at 315. 435.1649.

13 Plants & Herbs to Chase Away All Types of Insects Want to keep the bugs out of your garden and stop the insects from taking a bite out of your backyard fun? Try these 13 plants and herbs to chase them all away.

9 Plants That Naturally Repel Mosquitos Got a green thumb? Here are 9 plants to consider for your garden that naturally repel mosquitos.

Here's What You Can Do To Help Prevent Mosquitos Around Your Home The New York State Department of Health offers these tips to help keep your home mosquito-free.