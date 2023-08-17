Mosquitos Carrying Deadly Brain Inflammation Virus in CNY – How to Protect Yourself
Mosquitos carrying a deadly brain inflammation virus have been found in Central New York. Here's what you need to know and how to protect yourself.
For the first time this year in Onondaga County, two mosquito pools from a trap in Cicero tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV).
“EEEV is one of a number of viruses that can be spread by the bite of an infected mosquito." said Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Kathryn Anderson. "While mosquito counts in Central New York have been low throughout this season, it is always important to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites.”
Eastern Equine Encephalitis
EEE is a rare but serious disease that causes inflammation of the brain. Anyone older than 50 and younger than 15 is at the greatest risk of developing severe disease when infected with the virus.
Protect Yourself
When heading outdoors, be sure to keep yourself protected. Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeve shirts if you'll be outside for long periods of time.
Use insect repellents that have DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and other products that have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Remove Standing Water
It is extremely important to remove mosquito breeding grounds on your property by eliminating any standing water.
- Throw away containers that hold water
- Remove all tires from your property
- Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers
- Clean clogged rain gutters
- Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use
- Change water in birdbaths at least every four days
- Clear vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds
- Clean chlorinated swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs
- Drain water from pool covers
- Use landscaping to eliminate low spots where standing water accumulates
For more information about personal protection measures against mosquitoes, visit ongov.net/health/env/mosquitoes.html or contact the Onondaga County Health Department’s Division of Environmental Health at 315. 435.1649.