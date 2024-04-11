Rite Aid Closing 53 More Stores, 13 in New York

The closings continue for Rite Aid.

The major pharmacy chain is adding 53 more locations to the chopping block after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-October of 2023. 13 of those stores are in New York State.

Hundreds of stores have closed since October. It started with 200 closings when the bankruptcy filing was announced. Then 150 were added to the list across 15 states. A month later 31 locations went on the chopping block and even more closings were announced at the start of 2024.

March 2024 Closings

Auburn: 153 Grant Ave.
Bronx: 901 East Gun Hill Road
Bronx: 1179 East 233rd St.
Bronx: 2426-34 Eastchester Road
Brooklyn: 249 7th Ave.
Brooklyn: 7812 Flatlands Ave.
Buffalo: 2474 Bailey Ave
Elmira: 119 West 2nd St.
Hartsdale: 196 East Hartsdale Ave.
Le Roy: 151 West Main St.
Mount Vernon: 47 East Prospect Ave.
Poughkeepsie: 40 Vassar Road

April New York Store Closings

The latest closures affect 53 Rite Aid locations across the country, 13 in New York.

Amherst - 3249 Sheridan Drive
Brentwood - 1825 Brentwood Road
Brooklyn - 960 Halsey Street
Bronx - 592 East 183rd Street
Buffalo - 2047 Sheridan Drive
East Meadow - 1910 Hempstead Turnpike
Huntington Station - 283 West Jericho Turnpike
Lake Ronkonkoma - 139 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lockport - 459 South Transit Street
Queens Village - 218-35 Hempstead Avenue
Rego Park - 95-14 63rd Drive
Staten Island - 2271 Richmond Avenue
Tonawanda - 47 Niagara Street

96.9 WOUR logo
A little more than 1,600 locations are left, including 14 in Central New York.

See the complete list of store closings at Rite Aid.

