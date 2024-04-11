Rite Aid Closing 53 More Stores, 13 in New York

The closings continue for Rite Aid.

The major pharmacy chain is adding 53 more locations to the chopping block after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-October of 2023. 13 of those stores are in New York State.

Hundreds of stores have closed since October. It started with 200 closings when the bankruptcy filing was announced. Then 150 were added to the list across 15 states. A month later 31 locations went on the chopping block and even more closings were announced at the start of 2024.

March 2024 Closings

Auburn: 153 Grant Ave.

Bronx: 901 East Gun Hill Road

Bronx: 1179 East 233rd St.

Bronx: 2426-34 Eastchester Road

Brooklyn: 249 7th Ave.

Brooklyn: 7812 Flatlands Ave.

Buffalo: 2474 Bailey Ave

Elmira: 119 West 2nd St.

Hartsdale: 196 East Hartsdale Ave.

Le Roy: 151 West Main St.

Mount Vernon: 47 East Prospect Ave.

Poughkeepsie: 40 Vassar Road

Rite Aid closing in New York Getty Images loading...

April New York Store Closings

The latest closures affect 53 Rite Aid locations across the country, 13 in New York.

Amherst - 3249 Sheridan Drive

Brentwood - 1825 Brentwood Road

Brooklyn - 960 Halsey Street

Bronx - 592 East 183rd Street

Buffalo - 2047 Sheridan Drive

East Meadow - 1910 Hempstead Turnpike

Huntington Station - 283 West Jericho Turnpike

Lake Ronkonkoma - 139 Ronkonkoma Avenue

Lockport - 459 South Transit Street

Queens Village - 218-35 Hempstead Avenue

Rego Park - 95-14 63rd Drive

Staten Island - 2271 Richmond Avenue

Tonawanda - 47 Niagara Street

A little more than 1,600 locations are left, including 14 in Central New York.

