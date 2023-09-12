Goooal! Community Comes Out to Score Photos of Moose on CNY Soccer Field

Goooal! A moose spent a day hanging out on a soccer field in Central New York.

Moose aren't uncommon in the Adirondacks but to see one in Central New York is rare. This time of year they are wandering further than normal during the breeding season, or rut.

The community came out to see a moose hanging out at the park in Westernville. It traveled by the fire department onto the soccer field where it didn't seem to mind all the attention.

The moose even seemed to be posing and smiling for a few pictures.

Fulfilling Dreams

Jessie Burns was one of the lucky ones who captured the special moment. "Finally, I’ve waited forever to see a moose in the wild," she said as she sat with her neighbors and took pictures.

"It was so beautiful," said Debbie Dibble. "I never thought I would see a moose in Westernville."

Shelly Privett spent her entire day watching. "I got nothing done on my day off but I watched a baby Moose for a couple of hours. My favorite animal ever."

See a gallery of shots a number of residents were lucky enough to score of the rare moment.

Moose on Move in Barneveld

This isn't the first moose to be seen out of the Adirondacks. One wandered across West Steuben Road in Barneveld a few days ago.

A car pulled over to the side of the road so the passengers could get out and take their own shots to capture the majestic moment.

Report Moose

If you see a moose, you're asked to report it to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, the health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

If you see a moose, never approach it. Bull (male) moose can be very aggressive, especially in late Fall during the rut.

