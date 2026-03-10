Moose on the Ice: A Viral Rescue You’ve Got to See

If you haven’t seen the video making the rounds, you’re missing one of the most heart-stopping—and heartwarming—things to hit the internet lately.

A moose, stuck on an icy road in the Adirondacks, struggling to get her footing, becomes the star of a real-life survival story.

Eric, the man in the video, approaches slowly, shovel in hand, telling the moose, “I don’t want to hurt you.” And the moose, understandably exhausted, struggles to stand several times, slipping back onto the ice again and again.

Get our free mobile app

Human Makes a Difference in the Wild

Eric is out of breath after just a few minutes. Imagine how long this moose had been there, fighting to get up.

Read More: Best Place to See Moose in New York

After a short break, Eric and the moose try again. And this time? Success! She finally gets her footing, and Eric tells her, “That’s a good girl. Just stay off the ice.”

The video, shared by Explore the ADK, isn’t just entertaining—it’s a reminder of how quickly humans can make a difference in the wild.

Viral Moose Video Not New

The moose rescue video isn't actually new. It was posted by Northwoods Whitetails back in 2023 but is going viral once again 3 years later.

"We have all seen moose suffer to very unexplainable deaths, but because of Eric this moose lived another day."

READ MORE: Close Encounter of Moose Kind! 2 Pass Under New York Hunter's Tree Stand

Watching a human rescue a trapped animal never gets old.

Early Bird Catches Magical Moose Moment

The early bird may catch the worm. But the early riser catches magical moments.

Lance Cole noticed a man fishing in a canoe while enjoying a cup of coffee at his cabin at Chimney Mountain. "I saw a black object in a place where there were no stumps."

READ MORE: Heroic Rangers Rescue Moose From Icy Upstate New York Lake

Cole grabbed binoculars to see what it was. The object turned out to be a moose.

"The first one I've ever seen. I grabbed my camera and started taking photos."

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Moose on a Beach

Another early riser caught his own magical moment when he came across a moose strolling along a New York beach.

Neal Larkin opens the gates at Port Henry Beach where he works every morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier.

"After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."

Check out Larkin's personal moose shoot from the Port Henry beach.

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Report Moose

If you see a moose, you're asked to report it to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, the health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.