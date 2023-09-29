VIDEO: Watch Epic Battle of 2 Moose Locking Horns in Upstate New York

Seeing a moose is not always a majestic moment. Sometimes it can be dangerous when the moose lock horns like these two did in Upstate New York.

Moose are more active in the fall during the rut season, frequently crossing roads in search of mates. But you need to be aware that cows with calves can be irritable and fiercely protective. Rutting bulls can also be extremely unpredictable, sometimes charging people, farm animals, and even cars.

While your first moose sighting is something you will never forget, it is important to remember that these normally secretive animals that avoid human contact can be unpredictable and potentially dangerous.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shared a video from Jeremy Bullis of two big moose proving the point.

Moose in Central New York

Moose can usually be found in the Adirondacks but they've been making their way into Central New York.

The community came out to see a moose hanging out at the park in Westernville. It traveled by the fire department onto the soccer field where it didn't seem to mind all the attention.

Moose on Move in Barneveld

This isn't the first moose to be seen out of the Adirondacks. One wandered across West Steuben Road in Barneveld a few weeks ago.

A car pulled over to the side of the road so the passengers could get out and take their own shots to capture the majestic moment.

Report Moose

If you come across a moose, give it plenty of space and observe only from a safe distance. Then report the moose sighting to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, the health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

