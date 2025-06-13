Heads up, hikers — if you were planning a trek in Upstate New York anytime soon, you’ll need to make a change of plans.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has temporarily closed the popular Goodman Mountain trail, located in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest near Tupper Lake.

Why? A bull moose has taken up residence in the area, and he's been hanging around long enough to cause some concern.

moose in adirondacks Photos by Sam Perkin loading...

Wild Animals Are Wild

While moose sightings can be exciting, they’re also a reminder that wild animals are exactly that — wild. A moose might look calm and even majestic from a distance, but these massive animals can be unpredictable and even dangerous if startled or approached.

READ MORE: Man Comes Face-to-Face With Curious Moose in Adirondacks

The DEC decided it’s best to close the trail for now to protect both people and the moose itself.

Signs are already posted at trailheads and entry points to let visitors know about the closure, and Forest Rangers will be on patrol to make sure the area remains off-limits.

Moose Photo via DEC loading...

Choose Another Trail

If you had plans to hike Goodman, the DEC recommends choosing another trail nearby — luckily, the Adirondacks are full of incredible options.

Wildlife experts are keeping an eye on the situation, and once it’s safe, they’ll reopen the trail and send out an update.

READ MORE: Hunters Try To Save Stranded Moose In The Adirondacks

Until then, let the moose enjoy his space — from a safe distance.

If you need more info, you can contact the DEC Region 6 Office of Natural Resources at 315-785-2263.

Stay safe and happy hiking!

Get our free mobile app

Your Guide To Upstate New York's Stunning Secluded Hiking Trails We all love a good hike, right? Especially in the warmer months. What we don't love: the crowds. Where can you avoid them? Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose Gallery Credit: Credit - Dave Wheeler