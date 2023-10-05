NYSP Need Help Finding Suspects Who Stole $100,000+ in Upstate NY

Do you know these people? New York State Police need your help identifying them.

NYSP Troopers work on cases all over the state, every single day. But sometimes they need help from the public to keep their investigation going. Through the power of social media they can make that happen.

With that being said... have you seen either of these people?

Credit - New York State Police Credit - New York State Police loading...

Suspects in Question

The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca is asking for your help in identifying two suspects.

According to officers, these two individuals stole over $104,000 from multiple people last month in Central New York. They took massive withdrawals from Virtual Teller Machines (VTM) in a half dozen locations within Tompkins, Cortland and Onondaga Counties.

Unfortunately, the NYSP hasn't been able to identify either subject since the crimes took place.

Credit - New York State Police Credit - New York State Police loading...

Do You Know Them?

If you have any information on either suspect, please let the right people know immediately.

You're asked to contact New York State Police at (607) 561-7400, hopefully helping bring an answer to this unsolved mystery. All information will be kept confidential, but extremely useful for the investigation.

This isn't wouldn't be the first time NYSP were able to catch a criminal thanks to the power of their Facebook.

Credit - New York State Police via Facebook Credit - New York State Police via Facebook loading...

The Great Glenn Rescue

NYSP Dispatch received a call of a missing Jeep Cherokee from the Waterloo Outlets, right off the Thruway. It appeared someone had broken into the vehicle and driven away with it.

To make matters worse, the owners dog Glenn was inside the car too.

The NYSP quickly created a post on Facebook, asking anyone for help finding the owner's Jeep and little Morkie. The post got over 8.4 thousand shares and 700+ comments, with everyone wanting to get Glenn back to his family.

Sure enough, the post worked like magic. They were able to find Glenn and the car the very next day, all thanks to the power of social media.

Help NYSP solve yet another case by giving any information on the VTM suspects.

