NYSP Need Help Finding Suspects Who Stole $100,000+ in Upstate NY
Do you know these people? New York State Police need your help identifying them.
NYSP Troopers work on cases all over the state, every single day. But sometimes they need help from the public to keep their investigation going. Through the power of social media they can make that happen.
With that being said... have you seen either of these people?
Suspects in Question
The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca is asking for your help in identifying two suspects.
According to officers, these two individuals stole over $104,000 from multiple people last month in Central New York. They took massive withdrawals from Virtual Teller Machines (VTM) in a half dozen locations within Tompkins, Cortland and Onondaga Counties.
Unfortunately, the NYSP hasn't been able to identify either subject since the crimes took place.
Read More: Upstate NY Man Goes Missing on ATV, Found Dead the Next Day
Do You Know Them?
If you have any information on either suspect, please let the right people know immediately.
You're asked to contact New York State Police at (607) 561-7400, hopefully helping bring an answer to this unsolved mystery. All information will be kept confidential, but extremely useful for the investigation.
This isn't wouldn't be the first time NYSP were able to catch a criminal thanks to the power of their Facebook.
Read More: Dumb Hunter Uses Noodles to Bait a Bear in Upstate NY
The Great Glenn Rescue
NYSP Dispatch received a call of a missing Jeep Cherokee from the Waterloo Outlets, right off the Thruway. It appeared someone had broken into the vehicle and driven away with it.
To make matters worse, the owners dog Glenn was inside the car too.
The NYSP quickly created a post on Facebook, asking anyone for help finding the owner's Jeep and little Morkie. The post got over 8.4 thousand shares and 700+ comments, with everyone wanting to get Glenn back to his family.
Read More: Rangers Issue 10 Tickets to ATV Riders on NY State Land
Sure enough, the post worked like magic. They were able to find Glenn and the car the very next day, all thanks to the power of social media.
Help NYSP solve yet another case by giving any information on the VTM suspects.
Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides
9 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2023
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity
October New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Are You Strong Enough to Pass the New York State Police Physical Exam?
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler