Have You Seen Him? Missing Peacock is Going Viral in New Hartford

If you see this bird, don't ruffle your feathers! His owner is looking for him.

It's not every day you see a rouge peacock strutting around Upstate New York, especially when it's nowhere near the closest zoo. You'd think the odds of it are close to zero...

But after this weekend, you can't say it's impossible.

Credit - Julie Lupino Fornino via Facebook Credit - Julie Lupino Fornino via Facebook loading...

A Bold Bird

One pretty peacock is getting lots of attention after being spotted randomly walking around in New Hartford.

Julie Lupino Fornino posted a picture of the bird on Facebook, asking the public if they knew anybody missing a peacock in the area. It didn't take long for the post to gain traction, eventually getting the attention of the owner's daughter, Samantha.

I think it is my parents!... Those peacocks are always getting in trouble!

According to Facebook, they were able to find the bird again around New Hartford's Ralph Perry Junior High School. But this wasn't going to be an easy catch by any means.

Credit - Google Maps Credit - Google Maps loading...

The peacock was running around the baseball field, staying just out of reach from Samantha and her family. In the end, they were unfortunately unable to capture the bird and bring him home.

Search and rescue failed!! If anyone sees him, feel free to contact [Samantha]. He flew off into the woods and after chasing him for an hour, we had to give up.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time a peacock got loose in Central New York.

Kevin the Peacock

If you remember Kevin, you'd know he went viral last year after running around Cazenovia. His owner, Kim Parsons Lamphier, said it was the first year Kevin had flown that far away, since they started raising him at 3-months-old. His antics caused many people to call Fort Rickey, surprised to see a rouge peacock roaming the neighborhood.

Credit - Kim Parsons Lamphier Credit - Kim Parsons Lamphier loading...

Sadly, Kevin actually passed away last year after being struck by a car. He flew off for a second time, but was hit trying to cross the bridge on Route 46. Kim says she and her husband had Kevin cremated and created a memorial in his honor.

I kept most of his tail feathers and I will be making a memory frame with them and his urn.

With that being said... be careful driving around New Hartford. You never know when an animal could cross the road, and this one would be hard to miss.

10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have.

The 10 Deadliest Animals at the Utica Zoo, Ranked Thankfully, the Utica Zoo is pretty safe. But that doesn't mean you'd want to come face-to-face with every single animal who lives there.

The 10 Most Invasive Animals & Insects in New York State There's nothing worse than an unwanted guest.

5 Famous Animals Buried in New York State