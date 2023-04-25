Miracle, Dog Abandoned in Freezing Cold, Now Looking for Forever Home

Miracle, the poor pooch abandoned on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold, is doing much better and is now looking for her forever home.

A foster family has been taking care of Miracle after she survived 19 hours in the cold and being hit by a car, before coming into the Herkimer County Humane Society.

Her foster family has done a beautiful job preparing her for the new life she will be gifted. We are extremely grateful for the care her loving foster family has given her but they are ready to send her off to her forever home to make room to help another.

Quiet, Calm Home

Now it's time for Miracle to find a calm, quiet home because of all she's been through. The Herkimer County Humane Society says she cannot live with active pups who will want to play or hope for her attention. "She is content just living her life the retired lady that she is."

If you are interested in providing Miracle with her forever home, send an email to HCHS@mail.com for an application.

Abandonment Charges

Paul-Carlos Palenzuela from Frankfort, New York, is accused of leaving Miracle in the freezing cold on February 3. He was arrested and charged with overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, and abandonment of an animal.

Palenzuela is due back in court on May 2.

