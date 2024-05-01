More County Concerts Coming To Central New York This Summer

The country concerts keep coming to Central New York. Another band will take the stage at Turning Stone this summer.

Some big names have performed at the Resort & Casino in Verona over the last few years. Carrie Underwood and Tim McGraw were some of the bigger acts that were part of the 30th Anniversary celebration last year.

One Man Band

This year Old Dominion has been announced in the Events Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024. A week later, another massive star is coming to town.

Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino loading...

Brad Paisley Returns to Turning Stone

Brad Paisley will return to the Events Center. He'll be making a stop on his “Son of the Mountains World Tour” on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Paisley is no stranger to the casino and Central New York. He's performed at Lakeview in Syracuse and several times at the casino. The last time was in 2017 when he took time to sing Happy Birthday to a Stittville teen.

Brad Paisley at Turning Stone Credit - Turning Stone loading...

Midland Makes Stop at Turning Stone

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated band Midland has been just announced as the lastest act to perform at Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday, August 9, in the Event Center.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 2 for Turning Stone Rewards Members and Friday, May 3 for the general public, both at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com.

You can upgrade to the Midland Deluxe VIP Package that includes access to a pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A with the band.

Midland at Turning Stone Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

Get our free mobile app