Jackpot! Half a Billion Dollar Mega Millions Winning Ticket in New York

Cha-ching! A lucky New York lottery player cashed in on the nearly half-a-billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for the Friday, April 14 drawing were:

23-27-41-48-51 +22

The $483 million jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on January 31. It's the largest Mega Millions payout in the month of April since the game began in 2002 and the 13th largest jackpot in history. The cash payout is nearly $267 million

The winning ticket was sold in Queens at the Liberty Beer and Convenience Store in Ozone Park.

22 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more were sold in 15 different states including New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, April 18, resets to $20 million, or a little more than $10 million if the winner chooses the cash payout.

Central New Yorker Set for Life

A Central New Yorker found the pot of gold. Someone won $7.3 million on a lottery ticket sold in Barneveld.

A $10 'Set for Life' scratch-off ticket set up one lucky lottery player for the rest of his life. It was sold at the Haver's Circle K, formerly the Nice N Easy on Route 12, on March 15, two days before St Patrick's Day.

Michael Parker posted the amazing news on social media. But many were left wondering if it was true or just more fake news.

Credit - Michael Parker via Facebook Credit - Michael Parker via Facebook loading...

It's True

It's true alright! Lisa Ayer says it couldn’t have happened to a nicer hard working guy. "He's young, hard-working, and cares about the community."

The winner is from Raquette Lake, New York.

The winning ticket is worth $5000 a week for life or a cash payout of $7.3 million. The odds of winning are almost as much as the jackpot - 1 in 7,061,692.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

