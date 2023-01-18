Another Mega Millions Winner! This Time for $20 Million in New York

2023 is off to a winning start. One drawing after the big $1.3 billion jackpot was won in Maine, another winning Mega Millions ticket was sold. This time in New York.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, January 17:

2-12-18-24-39 +18

The lucky ticket was sold at a grocery store on 170th street in the Bronx.

The next Mega Million drawing will be on Friday, January 20. The jackpot will reset to $20 million or $10.6 million after taxes if you choose the cash payout.

First CNY Lottery Winner of 2023

One lucky lottery player kicked off the New Year with nearly $20 thousand after buying a winning Take 5 ticket in Central New York.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Wegman's on East Genesee Street in Fayetteville and was worth $19,090.00.

That was the second Take 5 lottery winner in Onondaga County in less than a month. Someone got an early Christmas present after buying a winning ticket at Keiffer's Cigar on Tulip Stree in Liverpool for the December 19 drawing.

Lottery Scam

Lottery players are being warned about a recent scam using the Mega Millions name and logo that promises big prizes.

The latest one making the rounds is using WhatsApp to send “Cash Gift” notifications to random phone numbers promising a $700,000 cash prize. The scammers are hoping someone will pay a large fee to claim a “prize” that does not exist.

Mega Millions warns consumers that there are no random prizes awarded anywhere in the world simply on the basis of phone numbers or email addresses. Our game is sold only in the United States and only by our participating lotteries.

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

