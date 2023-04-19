Another New Yorker Hits Mega Millions Jackpot! This Time in Syracuse

Another New Yorker hit the Mega Millions jackpot and this time it's not from the city. It's a lot closer to home. The $20 million winning ticket was sold in Syracuse, New York.

Days after the big jackpot worth nearly half a billion dollars was sold in Queens, another lucky lottery player becomes a millionaire in New York. One ticket matched all six numbers in the Tuesday, April 18 drawing.

Tuesday, April 18 Winning Numbers

7-9-15-19-25 +4

The winning ticket was sold at the Church Wine & Liquor on Kirkville Road in East Syracuse. It's worth $20 million, or $10.5 million cash, after being reset from the last drawing that won a jackpot of $483 million.

Read More: Half a Billion Dollar Mega Millions Winner in New York

Back to Back New York Wins

Several states have won two straight Mega Millions jackpots before, but this is the first time in the game’s history that jackpots have been won in the same state in consecutive drawings, according to Mega Millions. You can see the jackpot history at Megamillions.com.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, April 21 with another $20 million jackpot up for grabs. Can New York three-peat?

Central New Yorker Set for Life

A Central New Yorker found his own pot of gold earlier this year, winning $7.3 million on a lottery ticket sold in Barneveld.

A $10 'Set for Life' scratch-off ticket set up one lucky lottery player for the rest of his life. It was sold at the Haver's Circle K, formerly the Nice N Easy on Route 12, on March 15, two days before St Patrick's Day.

The winning ticket is worth $5000 a week for life or a cash payout of $7.3 million.

Credit - Michael Parker via Facebook Credit - Michael Parker via Facebook loading...

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 28th 2023, as we publish this article.