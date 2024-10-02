New York’s ‘Luckiest Store’ Sells 9th Million-Dollar Winning Ticket

Someone is New York is a new millionaire. One winning Mega Million ticket was sold and it came from the luckiest store in the state.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, October 2 Mega Million drawing were:

27-35-47-50-66 +25

The winning $1 million second place Mega Millions ticket was sold at one of the luckiest places in New York - Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Orange County. It's the 9th $1 million winning ticket to come from the store in Newburgh.

Over the past few years the store has made several millionaires. There were two $1 million tickets sold in November 2022, two seven-figure tickets in January 2023 and a $2 million winning Powerball ticket in October 2023.

This past March there were not one but two million-dollar winning tickets to come from Smokes for Less which has also had a Cash4Life winner.

Another Mega Millions winning ticket sold at Smokes 4 Less Google Maps loading...

Mega Millions Jackpot Grows

Since there was no first place winner, the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $108 million for the Friday, October 4 drawing .

If you're looking to play the lottery, I'd suggest making the drive, no matter how long it takes, to get your ticket from one of the luckiest stores in the state at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh. The odds of winning the lottery are high. Why not increase your odds a little?

While you're there, you might as well pick up a Powerball ticket too for the Wednesday, October 2 drawing. The jackpot is up to $275 million, which ends up being $137.8 million if you chose the one time cash payout option.

