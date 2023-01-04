Mega Millions Jackpot Close to $1 Billion For Second Time in 6 Months

The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on $1 billion for the second time in less than six months.

No one hit the big jackpot, matching all six numbers drawn in the Tuesday, December 3 drawing. The numbers were: 25, 29, 33, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 18.

Friday, January 6 Jackpot

The jackpot is now estimated to be $940 million for the Friday, January 6 Mega Millions drawing, or $483.5 million if the winner chooses the lump sum cash payout. It's the fourth largest since the game began in 2002.

The biggest prize of more than $1.5 billion went to a lucky lottery player in South Carolina in October 2018. The second largest jackpot was less than six months ago when someone in Illinois won over $1.3 billion on July 29.

Blossvalle Mega Millions Winners

Blossvale, New York was once home to a big Mega Millions winner. Leonard and Lorraine Padavan won a $96 million jackpot in 2021. The couple split the money, bought an RV, and are now living out their dreams of traveling the country.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.537 billion - 10/23/2018 - South Carolina

$1.337 billion - 7/29/2022 - Ilinois

$1.050 billion - 1/22/2021 - Michigan

$940 million(est) - 1/6/2023 - ?

$656 million - 3/30/2012 - Ilinois, Kansas, Maryland

$648 million - 12/17/2013 - California, Georgia

$543 million - 7/24/2018 - California

$536 million - 7/8/2016 - Indiana

$533 million - 3/30/2018 - New Jersey

$522 million - 6/7/2019 - California

Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, January 4 is up to $291 million or $147.9 million if you want all your winnings at once. A far cry from the $940 million up for grabs in the Mega Millions drawing but still not a bad chunk of change.

You can see all the winning lottery numbers for any game at NYlottery.NY.Gov.

