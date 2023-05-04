9 New York Ice Cream Shops With Cones & Sundaes It’d Take Two to Eat

You scream. I scream. We all scream for ice cream. But how much ice cream can you eat? There are several shops across New York State that serve up cones big enough for two or more people.

9 New York Ice Cream Shops With Massive Cones It'd Take Two to Eat

Ice Cream Sundae Started in New York

Did you know the ice cream sundae was originally created in Upstate New York?

Over more than 130 years ago the first ice cream sundae was born. It happened on April 5th, 1892 in Ithaca, New York at Platt & Colt's Pharmacy on State Street.

Legend has it, Chester Pratt, owner of the Pharmacy, would always be paid a visit by Reverend John M. Scott from the Unitarian Church after services. When they would meet, Pratt would always make Reverend Scott a dish of vanilla ice cream, with syrup and a cherry on top.

The priest said it was so good and should be shared with more people than just himself. Since it was made on a Sunday, for church services, Reverend Scott suggested naming it after the day. The spelling was later changed to "sundae" to avoid offending anyone at the time.

Unicorn & Lego Sundaes

There's an ice cream shop in Central New York that's menu is inspired by kids.

Who knows more about ice cream than kids? Lego, Dirt and Unicorn Sundaes, smash cakes and Brett's Bombers are just a few of the kid inspired items you'll find on the menu at Charlee's Ice Cream in Camillus, New York.