Celebrity Opening New York Home For Unforgettable Weekend Getaway
One celebrity is opening their New York home for the holidays.
Spend Thanksgiving with Martha Stewart. Two guests will have the chance to stay at Martha's farmhouse, learning holiday decorating tips and tricks and enjoying brunch with the decorating diva.
“I’m thrilled to welcome you to my beautiful farm and look forward to treating you to many of my favorite fall traditions. After all, it’s never too late to learn how to make the perfect wreath or set a beautiful table! I hope you enjoy your stay and take this time to unwind and unpack your creativity. There’s truly no better place to spend a perfect autumn day.” – Martha Stewart
Martha’s Thanksgiving-Inspired Farm Stay
Stewart's retreat sits on 150 acres in Bedford, New York, about 3 and a half hours from Utica.
During Martha’s Thanksgiving-Inspired Farm Stay, guests will be treated to a special itinerary featuring many of Martha’s favorite pre-Thanksgiving activities.
Martha’s Head Gardener Ryan McCallister will take guests on a tour of the property which includes a stop at the Insta-famous chicken coop, gardens, and stables.
Decorating Tips & Tricks
Learn tips and tricks to decorate your home this season with Executive Director of Design, Kevin Sharkey. He'll hold a table setting and wreath-making demo to show guests how to make the holidays bright.
Brunch with Martha
Enjoy brunch with Martha herself, prepared by Award-Winning Chef Thomas Joseph. She'll even sign copies of her prized cookbook for guests to take home to make sure they are Thanksgiving-ready.
Book Your Farm Stay
You don't have to write a letter about why you deserve the weekend getaway. You don't have to enter a drawing with thousands of other people and hope you get picked. You just have to book your stay. And it's less than $12.
The Farm Stay is November 18 –19 for $11.23 and is on a first come first serve basis at Booking.com. It'll be available for reservations starting at noon on November 16.
Rub Elbows With the Stars at 8 Celebrity Owned Businesses in New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Rub Elbows With the Stars at 8 Celebrity Owned Businesses in New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams