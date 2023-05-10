Action! Free Summer Movies for Kids at New York Theaters
When the kids say they're bored and there's nothing to do this summer, send them to the movies. Free summer movies are back at a Central New York theater to help entertain the children while they are out of school, at least for a few days a week.
Marquee Cinemas in the Orchard Plaza in New Hartford will feature not one, but two kid-friendly movies for two days every week during the summer - Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 AM. Here's the summer movie lineup:
Free Summer Kid Movies
July 11 & 12
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Minions the Rise of Gru
July 18 & 19
Peter Rabbit 2
League of Superpets
July 25 & 26
The Bad Guys
Tom & Jerry
August 1 & 2
Paws of Fury
Boss Baby
August 8 & 9
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Clifford The Big Red Dog
August 15 & 16
Puss in Boots
Everybody Loves Marcel
August 22 & 23
Paw Patrol
Mummies
August 29 & 30
Space Jam a New Legacy
The Amazing Maurice
Marquee Summer Movies
To find the summer movie lineup at a Marquee Cinema in your area, visit Marqueeceinemas.com. For more information on movies in the Orchards Plaza, you can call 315-768-3184.
Summer Fun for Kids
There are plenty of things for the kids to see and do over their summer vacation in New York State. From educational entertainment at area animal parks and the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester to just some good old fashing fun at water and amusement parks
18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York
World's Biggest Bounce House Coming to NY For Inflatable Summer Fun
21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List