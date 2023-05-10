Action! Free Summer Movies for Kids at New York Theaters

When the kids say they're bored and there's nothing to do this summer, send them to the movies. Free summer movies are back at a Central New York theater to help entertain the children while they are out of school, at least for a few days a week.

Marquee Cinemas in the Orchard Plaza in New Hartford will feature not one, but two kid-friendly movies for two days every week during the summer - Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 AM. Here's the summer movie lineup:

Free Summer Kid Movies

July 11 & 12

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Minions the Rise of Gru

July 18 & 19

Peter Rabbit 2

League of Superpets

July 25 & 26

The Bad Guys

Tom & Jerry

August 1 & 2

Paws of Fury

Boss Baby

August 8 & 9

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Clifford The Big Red Dog

August 15 & 16

Puss in Boots

Everybody Loves Marcel

August 22 & 23

Paw Patrol

Mummies

August 29 & 30

Space Jam a New Legacy

The Amazing Maurice

To find the summer movie lineup at a Marquee Cinema in your area, visit Marqueeceinemas.com. For more information on movies in the Orchards Plaza, you can call 315-768-3184.

Summer Fun for Kids

There are plenty of things for the kids to see and do over their summer vacation in New York State. From educational entertainment at area animal parks and the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester to just some good old fashing fun at water and amusement parks

