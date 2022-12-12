A beloved pizza place in Central New York went up in flames, leaving employees without a job and an owner without a business just weeks before Christmas.

A fire broke out at Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza in New Hartford and someone may have done it on purpose.

"This hurts." Owner Chris Woodbeck and his employees are devasted after the blaze destroyed the pizzeria on Seneca Turnpike late Saturday night. Woodbeck shared the sad news on Facebook.

Tonight someone decided they didn't like us. It hurts to think that this was caused the way it was.

Firefighters are continuing to look into the fire and have not officially released a cause, but it looks like it may have been intentional. "While the investigation is ongoing, it has been determined arson."

Woodbeck is asking for help finding the person responsible. "We need anyone's help that may have information that might help us."

The call came into the New Hartford Fire Department around 11:20 PM on Saturday, December 11.

If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, please help us find who is responsible for this. This is our life and we have employees that need us to be open.

If anyone has any information, you're asked to call the New Hartford Fire Department.

