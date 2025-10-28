For more than 30 years, Erik Pauze, the head gardener for Rockefeller Center, has had one of the most unique—and festive—jobs in New York. He’s the man responsible for finding the Christmas tree that becomes the centerpiece of the holidays.

Despite the spectacle surrounding it, the process remains largely unchanged. The tradition, after all, is as enduring as the star that crowns the tree—now a Swarovski masterpiece featuring over 3 million crystals and LED lights, first introduced in 2018.

Year Long Search

The most rewarding part of Erik's job isn’t about logistics or lights—it’s about the people and the joy the tree brings. But finding the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, Erik admits, is an ongoing process. “All year, almost every day, I’m thinking about this year’s tree, next year’s tree, and maybe even the one after that,” he joked.

The hunt for one of the most famous trees in the world is part instinct, part luck. In 2020, it started with a simple stop for gas. “I was driving down the road when I saw this beautiful Norway Spruce right in front of me,” Erik recalled. “I knocked on the door and met Earl Albert. I asked if he’d ever consider donating the Tree to Rockefeller Center. His answer was immediately yes.”

That tree claimed its Christmas glory in 2024.

Photo Started it All in 2025

This year, it started with a photo that made its way to Erik. “As soon as I saw it, I knew it was perfect,” he recalled.

Erik even went back several times throughout the year to water it and make sure it stayed healthy.

Creating Holiday Magic

But his favorite part, and he’ll tell you it’s twofold: the hunt itself, and that magical moment when the tree finally lights up Rockefeller Center. Seeing the famous tree decorated and glowing, that'll never get old.

Because for Erik, it’s not just about finding a tree—it’s about creating a little holiday magic for everyone who stops to look up and smile.