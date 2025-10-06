Every October, something powerful happens in Utica. People come together, dressed in pink, smiling through the chill in the air, all walking for the same reason, to support the fight against breast cancer.

This year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utica, presented by Upstate Cancer Center, takes place Sunday, October 26th at Mohawk Valley Community College. For over three decades, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has been one of the largest and most inspiring movements in the country. Since its early days, these walks have raised nearly $1 billion for breast cancer research, support programs, and services that directly help patients and their families.

The Heart Behind Making Strides

It’s a tradition that began with one woman’s vision back in 1984. Margery Gould Rath, a breast cancer survivor from Massachusetts, who started what she called a “move-along-a-thon.” That small local event has since grown into a nationwide movement that continues to save lives and spark hope.

A Community United in Pink

In Utica, the day begins with activities at 8:30AM, followed by the official walk at 10:30AM. Survivors and thrivers can register online at MakingStridesWalk.org/Utica to receive a free T-shirt mailed right to their door. Once you arrive at the event, there’s music, photo ops with the pink-wrapped Centro bus and the big inflatable pink chair, a 360-photo booth, pink merchandise, and food trucks to keep everyone fueled. Kids get their own special zone with free activities and games, making it a family-friendly event from start to finish.

What really makes this walk special is the community. You’ll see families walking in memory of loved ones, survivors proudly wearing pink sashes, and friends holding hands as they cross the finish line together. It’s a reminder that no one fights alone. As Robert Elinskas from the American Cancer Society puts it, “Through Making Strides, we’re funding critical research and life-saving programs that will ensure a brighter future for everyone impacted by breast cancer.”

How You Can Get Involved

There are so many ways to get involved. You can join the walk, invite a survivor, or make a donation to help fund research and programs that change lives every day. Whether you raise $100 or simply show up to cheer, your support matters. Registration is open now at MakingStridesWalk.org/Utica, or you can find more details in the event’s Facebook group.

