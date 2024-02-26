Make Memories at Sweet Concert Coming to Turning Stone

A massive country show is coming to Central New York this summer and it's not a Lakeview. It's a little closer to home at Turning Stone.

Some big names have performed at Turning Stone Resort Casino over the last few years. Carrie Underwood and Tim McGraw were some of the bigger acts that were part of the 30th Anniversary celebration last year.

Another big name is coming this summer and it's not their first show in the Events Center. But you can make some new memories at a sweet concert this summer.

Old Dominion in the Events Center

Multi-platinum country artists Old Dominion will return to the Casino. You may want to get a "Hotel Key" to spend the night after singing along to all your favorite songs.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2024, in the Turning Stone Event Center. The guys were last in town for not one, but two shows in October of 2021 just when "I Was on a Boat That Day" was taking off.

Tickets to see the reigning 6X ACM and 5X CMA “Group of the Year.” will go on sale Thursday, February 29 for TS Rewards Members and Friday, March 1 for the general public, both at 10 AM.

