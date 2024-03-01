Major Pharmacy Chain Closing 77 More Stores in 2024, 12 in New York

A major pharmacy chain is closing 77 more stores in 2024, 12 in New York State.

77 more Rite Aid locations have been added to the chopping block after the company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023. A dozen of them are in New York. And not just in the city this time.

400 locations have been closed since October leaving a little more than 1,700 across the country, including 14 in Central New York. Some of those won't be around for much longer.

Rite Aid closing in New York Getty Images loading...

2024 Rite Aid Closings in New York

Auburn: 153 Grant Ave.

Bronx: 901 East Gun Hill Road

Bronx: 1179 East 233rd St.

Bronx: 2426-34 Eastchester Road

Brooklyn: 249 7th Ave.

Brooklyn: 7812 Flatlands Ave.

Buffalo: 2474 Bailey Ave

Elmira: 119 West 2nd St.

Hartsdale: 196 East Hartsdale Ave.

Le Roy: 151 West Main St.

Mount Vernon: 47 East Prospect Ave.

Poughkeepsie: 40 Vassar Road

Check out all 77 store locations that will be closing in 2024.

Rite aid closing in new york Getty Images loading...

CVS Consolidating

CVS is the largest drugstore in the country. The company announced plans to consolidate in September 2023 and start a new company called Cordavis, aimed at providing cheaper drugs for customers.

"CVS Health will reduce store density in certain locations and close approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years."

Several CVS stores closed in 2023 and 900 more are expected to be shut down by the end of 2024.

According To Reports, CVS Looks To Buy Signify Health Getty Images loading...

Walgreens Closing Stores

Walgreens also announced plans to shut as many as 450 stores, 150 by the spring of 2024.

There are almost 9,000 Walgreens locations in the U.S., including 250 in New York state. There are more than a dozen stores in the Syracuse area and over a half dozen in Utica/Rome.

Walgreens To Close About 200 Stores Across U.S. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...