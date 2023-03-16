You've seen him on T.V., but now your kids can learn first-hand how he does all his tricks.

Viral magician Leon Etienne is proud to announce his "Magic Rocks! Magic Camp" is coming to Old Forge this summer. You better clear the schedule and bring your imagination, you don't want to miss this opportunity.

Credit - Illusionist Lean Etienne Credit - Illusionist Leon Etienne loading...

It's a program for youth who have a general interest in the performing art of Magic. With Leon, students will be taught basic magic and acting techniques, along with playing a handful of exciting magic theater games. Kids will even learn how to create their own "MIND-BLOWING" magic tricks.

The Magic Camp wraps up with a LIVE performance at The Strand Theatre of Old Forge, showcasing their newly crafted talents. Leon will teach you the magic, but YOU will become the STAR!

Learn from the Best

Leon Etienne's "jaw dropping" 'Magic Rocks Illusion Show' has left fans speechless in Upstate New York and beyond. He's performed on the biggest stages, like America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and so many more.

He recently wrapped up his Magic Rocks Winter Tour, hitting Turning Stone Resort Casino for two shows and even heading to Florida for a long list of shows too. Leon also spent the Fall in Old Forge, performing multiple shows in The Strand Theatre.

Credit - Illusionist Lean Etienne Credit - Illusionist Leon Etienne loading...

But now he's coming back to work one-on-one with you!

When Is It?

Illusionist Leon Etienne's Magic Camp has two options this summer. One will be for beginners and the second for more advanced magicians. Both will take place in Old Forge in July.

Magic Camp 1.0 (Beginner)

Monday, July 17 - Friday, July 21 | 10am - 3pm Daily

Magic Camp 2.0 (Advanced)

Monday, July 24 - Friday, July 28 | 10am - 3pm Daily

You can get more details by visiting his website or following Illusionist Leon Etienne on Facebook.

Magical Ice Castles Return to Lake George in 2023 Lake George will transform from an Adirondack town to a magical frozen village filled with castles, slides, and even a bar made of ice! Grab your coats, and mittens and chill with the family in Lake George this winter!

26 Restaurants In Utica New York You Need To Try At Least Once This following list is a great resource if you're looking for some new places to try, or if you're just looking for some place to start. This list is strictly restaurants in Utica New York. Not the Utica area or surrounding towns, but Utica New York. We took submissions from all over social media to build this list. We will have other lists for other parts of our region to showcase next. But right now, let's focus on Utica:

Glamp in a Magical Treehouse in the Adirondack Mountains

[carbongallery id="63e9d391d9b2b10ec172688"]