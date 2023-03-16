Learn From a Pro! Exciting Kids Magic Camp Coming to Upstate New York
You've seen him on T.V., but now your kids can learn first-hand how he does all his tricks.
Viral magician Leon Etienne is proud to announce his "Magic Rocks! Magic Camp" is coming to Old Forge this summer. You better clear the schedule and bring your imagination, you don't want to miss this opportunity.
It's a program for youth who have a general interest in the performing art of Magic. With Leon, students will be taught basic magic and acting techniques, along with playing a handful of exciting magic theater games. Kids will even learn how to create their own "MIND-BLOWING" magic tricks.
The Magic Camp wraps up with a LIVE performance at The Strand Theatre of Old Forge, showcasing their newly crafted talents. Leon will teach you the magic, but YOU will become the STAR!
Learn from the Best
Leon Etienne's "jaw dropping" 'Magic Rocks Illusion Show' has left fans speechless in Upstate New York and beyond. He's performed on the biggest stages, like America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and so many more.
He recently wrapped up his Magic Rocks Winter Tour, hitting Turning Stone Resort Casino for two shows and even heading to Florida for a long list of shows too. Leon also spent the Fall in Old Forge, performing multiple shows in The Strand Theatre.
But now he's coming back to work one-on-one with you!
When Is It?
Illusionist Leon Etienne's Magic Camp has two options this summer. One will be for beginners and the second for more advanced magicians. Both will take place in Old Forge in July.
Magic Camp 1.0 (Beginner)
- Monday, July 17 - Friday, July 21 | 10am - 3pm Daily
Magic Camp 2.0 (Advanced)
- Monday, July 24 - Friday, July 28 | 10am - 3pm Daily
You can get more details by visiting his website or following Illusionist Leon Etienne on Facebook.
