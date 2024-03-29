Mamma Mia! New Italian Restaurant Coming to Central New York
Mamma Mia! A new Italian restaurant is opening in Central New York.
Justin and Tiffany Maggiolino had the idea of opening an upscale pizzeria. The idea transformed into a high-end Italian restaurant featuring secret family recipes. That's how Maggiolino's Italian Restaurant was born.
Everyone is family and your food is crafted with amore and served with passion.
Authentic Italian Dishes Made Fresh
The menu will be filled with authentic Italian dishes created fresh with food from local farms. "Our pasta is even homemade," said Tiffany.
There will be nightly chef specials and once the Maggiolino's get their liquor license they'll also have wine slushies from Ashley Winery along with beer and wine flights. "We want to offer something no other restaurant in the area has."
Take a peek inside the new restaurant on Seneca Turnpike in Clinton and a few dishes you can soon enjoy.
Maggiolino's Hiring
Need a job? Maggiolino's is still looking to hire line cooks and dishwashers. Just send a message on Facebook if you're interested.
Maggiolino's is located at 8195 Seneca Turnpike in Clinton and will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 PM to 9 PM and Sundays from 2 PM to 8 PM.
Justin and Tiffany say they hope to open the doors and begin serving their first meals sometime in mid to late April.
