If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like when a wind turbine comes down, Madison Wind Farm gave fans a front-row seat—safely, of course.

Contractors carefully imploded seven turbines in a planned demolition in the Town of Madison on Wednesday, September 17, creating a dramatic show. And it drew quite the crowd.

Parts of Stone Road were closed during the operation, but that didn’t stop around 100 people from parking along the roadside to watch history in the making.

First Commercial Wind Farm in NY

A bit of history: Madison Wind Farm, built in 2000 with an 11.55 MW capacity, was New York State’s first commercial wind farm. It was expected to be in operation for 20 to 25 years, and after more than 25 years of service, the turbines have reached the end of their lifespan.

With the original models out of production, repairs and replacement parts have become increasingly difficult and expensive, making retirement the sensible choice.

"We’re beyond grateful to the Town of Madison for supporting the wind farm all these years," EDP Global shared. "Together, we made history and powered the community with clean energy."

Rolling Upland Wind Farm

The next chapter for the company is the Rolling Upland Wind Farm, bringing more clean, American-made power to the Madison area.

The project will be next to EDP Renewables’ Madison Wind Farm.