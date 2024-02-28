Major Retailer With 38 New York Locations, Closing 150 Stores

Another one bites the dust. Actually, another 150.

A major retailer with 38 locations across New York State, is planning to close 150 stores all across the country over the next three years. But there is a ray of hope. The company will be getting a new look.

Macy's announced the company will be closing 150 stores, 50 by the end of 2024 and the rest by 2026. The latest closures will leave only 350 locations nationwide.

macy's closing 150 stores Hunter Martin/Getty Images loading...

New, Modern Direction

The company is going in a new, modern direction, focusing on Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, the luxury brands that have outperformed Macy's.

As shoppers say goodbye to 150 Macy's, they can say hello to 15 Bloomingdale stores and at least 30 new Bluemercury stores. The company also plans to remodel 30 more Bluemercury locations over the next three years.

“We are making the necessary moves to reinvigorate relationships with our customers through improved shopping experiences, relevant assortments and compelling value,” said Tony Spring, chief executive officer, Macy’s, Inc.

Macy's was targeted to the middle class while Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury is a more high-end or upscale department store. Which means, shoppers will be paying more.

15 new Bloomingdale's opening Getty Images for Bloomingdale's loading...

Macy's in New York

New York State is home to 38 Macy's, including the icon store in New York City. There's only one left in Central New York.

Albany - 2

Amherst - 1

Bay Shore - 1

Bronx - 3

Brooklyn - 3

Buffalo - 1

Carle Place -2

Elmhurst - 3

Flushing - 1

Garden City - 1

Hampton Bays - 1

Huntington - 1

Huntington Station - 1

Lake Grove - 2

Manhasset - 1

Massapequa - 1

Middletown - 1

New Hyde Park - 1

New York - 1

Poughkeepsie - 1

Rochester - 1

Staten Island - 2

Syracuse - 1

Valley Stream - 1

Victor - 1

West Nyack - 1

Yonkers - 1

Yorktown Heights - 1