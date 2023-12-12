Luxury Tents With Views Of Exotic African Wildlife Coming To CNY

Welcome to the jungle! Dreams of spending a night in the wild are closer to reality in Central New York.

A high-end resort with tents among the giraffes and bungalows with lions and tigers out your door are moving forward at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango.

The Haven

The resort is called The Haven; a place that will offer weddings, events, and unforgettable overnight stays.

The goal of The Haven’s lodging is to provide a unique and authentic experience," said park owner Jeff Taylor.

Credit - Jeff Taylor Credit - Jeff Taylor loading...

Authentic Experiences

You can't get more authentic than staying among the animals. There will be several lodging options too.

New luxury tents manufactured right in Africa will include a deck that overlooks a field with giraffes, zebras, and other African species.

luxury camping at The Wild Animal Park, Wild luxury camping, Credit - Wild Animal Park/Facebook loading...

Big Cat Bungalows

Big cat bungalows will offer a look into the animal exhibits through the glass wall.

One side will be tigers. The other side will be lions.

They will all feature an indoor fireplace and patio with a fire pit. Taylor says the unique Airbnb bungalows are already half-built.

Credit - Jeff Taylor Credit - Jeff Taylor loading...

Construction Underway

Construction has already started on the high-end resort and Taylor hopes to have the big cat bungalows open by the spring of 2024.

The wedding/events center and Treehouses will follow in late summer or early fall if everything stays on schedule. But Taylor says several things are out of his control. He'll just keep working until it's complete, or the next project comes along.

Work and projects are what keep me going and happy.

the haven at The wild Credit - Wild Animal Park/Facebook loading...

The Haven will be located on New Boston Road and Taylor says they will begin taking bookings for weddings soon.

