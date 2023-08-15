Luke Combs Bringing ‘Growin’ Up & Gettin’ Old’ Tour to Bills Stadium for 2 Epic Shows

Luke Combs is coming to New York for not one but two massive stadium concerts.

The reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year will perform 25 stadium shows in 2024 with his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour," including one in Western New York.

Combs at Hallmark Stadium

Move over Buffalo Bills. Combs is coming to Hallmark Stadium and he's bringing a number of talented artists with him for two epic concerts on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

When I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows.

Friday Support Acts: Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and Wilder Blue

Saturday Support Acts: Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff

Pre-Sale Tickets

Bootlegger Verified Fan 2-Day Ticket Presale: Tuesday, August 22 2:00-4:00 PM

Bootlegger Verified Fan: Wednesday, August 23 @ 10 AM

General Verified Fan: Wednesday, August 23 @ 4:00 PM

Radio Presale: Thursday, August 24 from NOON – 10 PM

PRESALE CODE: FASTCAR

Public On Sale: Friday, August 25@ 10:00 AM

Win Tickets

Want to win tickets? Polly & Carl will have them every weekday morning at 8:10 until Wednesday, August 23. Just Finish the Lyrics to win.

Growin Up & Getting Old Tour

April 12, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field

April 13, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field

April 19, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium

April 20, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium

April 27, 2024—University Park, PA—Beaver Stadium

May 3, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium

May 4, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium

May 10, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome

May 11, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome

May 17, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium

May 18, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium

May 31, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium

June 1, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium

June 7, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 8, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 14, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium

June 15, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium

July 14—Craven, Canada—Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 19, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium

July 20, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium

July 26, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField

July 27, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField

August 2, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium

August 3, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium

August 9, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium

August 10, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium

