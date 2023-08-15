Luke Combs Bringing ‘Growin’ Up & Gettin’ Old’ Tour to Bills Stadium for 2 Epic Shows
Luke Combs is coming to New York for not one but two massive stadium concerts.
The reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year will perform 25 stadium shows in 2024 with his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour," including one in Western New York.
Combs at Hallmark Stadium
Move over Buffalo Bills. Combs is coming to Hallmark Stadium and he's bringing a number of talented artists with him for two epic concerts on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.
When I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows.
Friday Support Acts: Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and Wilder Blue
Saturday Support Acts: Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff
Pre-Sale Tickets
Bootlegger Verified Fan 2-Day Ticket Presale: Tuesday, August 22 2:00-4:00 PM
Bootlegger Verified Fan: Wednesday, August 23 @ 10 AM
General Verified Fan: Wednesday, August 23 @ 4:00 PM
Radio Presale: Thursday, August 24 from NOON – 10 PM
PRESALE CODE: FASTCAR
Public On Sale: Friday, August 25@ 10:00 AM
Win Tickets
Want to win tickets? Polly & Carl will have them every weekday morning at 8:10 until Wednesday, August 23. Just Finish the Lyrics to win.
Growin Up & Getting Old Tour
April 12, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field
April 13, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field
April 19, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium
April 20, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium
April 27, 2024—University Park, PA—Beaver Stadium
May 3, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium
May 4, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium
May 10, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome
May 11, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome
May 17, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium
May 18, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium
May 31, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium
June 1, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium
June 7, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 8, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 14, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium
June 15, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium
July 14—Craven, Canada—Country Thunder Saskatchewan
July 19, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium
July 20, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium
July 26, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField
July 27, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField
August 2, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium
August 3, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium
August 9, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium
August 10, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium