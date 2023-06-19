Love Takes Center Stage in New York! Soldier Surprises Wife at Luke Bryan Concert

What's better than a Luke Bryan concert? Watching a soldier surprise his wife after being overseas for two years. It happened at Darien Lake.

Shannon Dorvee was at the show in Western New York. She thought she was just there to see Luke Bryan perform. Little did she know there was a big surprise in store for her. One she won't soon forget.

Bryan called out Shannon in the audience and asked her to come onstage to help with his next song, 'Country On."

Credit - Luke Bryan via Facebook Credit - Luke Bryan via Facebook loading...

Soldier Returns Home After 2 Years

Shannon's husband, Jeffrey Dorvee has been fighting overseas for a couple of years. But what she didn't realize, he was actually standing backstage watching it all go down.

Read: Marine Surprises Family With Early Homecoming

Credit - Luke Bryan via Facebook Credit - Luke Bryan via Facebook loading...

Happy Reunion

Jeffrey walked up behind his wife on stage and the crowd went insane. The surprise brought tears to a lot of faces but no one cried harder than Shannon. Bryan looked to even tear up a bit during the reunion.

Read More: CNY Soldier Surprises Little Sister at School Formal

2023 Best Year Yet

Shannon predicted 2023 would go down as the best yet on New Year's Eve. She just couldn't predict how epic that reunion would be.

Thank you Luke Bryan for bringing these two back together. But more importantly, thank you Jeffrey for your service. And welcome home!