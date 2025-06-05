Luke Bryan might sing about small-town life and backroad adventures, but a tour stop in Upstate New York landed him a little too deep in the country.

Before what could've been Luke's 8th time at Bethel Woods, he and his son were looking for something to do. "You know what I always forget? There ain't shit here," Luke joked. "This is country-est ass venue that I play."

Luke's 14-year-old son is on the road for the tour and was hoping to get some fried chicken. When Luke tried to Google where to find some he realized there wasn't any within 45 minutes.

READ MORE: Who Serves Up 10 Best Finger Licking Chicken in New York

"When you're 45 minutes from the nearest fried chicken you're in a country ass place. There was no door dash. There was not even a nugget."

Bryan Takes a Swing

Luke did spend part of the day playing golf.

"No one was there because we're in the country. There wasn't even any tee times."

READ MORE: 7 CNY Golf Courses Among 25 Best in the State

Fried Chicken in Syracuse

There are a number of things for Luke and his son to do before the show at Lakeview in Syracuse tonight.

Want to golf? There's plenty of courses to choose from and most have tee times.

Fried chicken? There's lots of that too.

READ MORE: Love Takes Center Stage in NY! Soldier Surprises Wife at Luke Bryan Concert

They could take a tour of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, cool off at Green Lakes State Park or get a boat and go fishing.

Looks like even a country boy gets caught off guard when there’s too much country.

Get our free mobile app