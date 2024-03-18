Lucky New York Lottery Player Wins Mega Millions, Jackpot Skyrockets

One lucky lottery player in New York is a million dollars richer after hitting the Mega Millions.

A ticket sold in the Empire State, matched all five numbers to win the second-place prize of a million bucks. The winning numbers from Friday, March 15 were:

13-25-50-51-66 +6

Since no one hit all five numbers and the Mega Ball, the jackpot is now up to an estimated $875 million, the sixth highest in history. The cash payout would be a little over $413 million for the next drawing on Tuesday, March 19.

No Winner in 28 Drawings

There has been no winner for 28 consecutive drawings. The last jackpot was on December 8. Two winning tickets were sold in California.

No one has hit the big one in the state of New York. Maybe that all changes on Tuesday, March 19.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.602 billion 8/8/2023 1-FL

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME

$1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL

$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI

$875 million 3/19/2024?

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

Several lottery scams are going around you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to hit a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

