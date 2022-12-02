What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold? There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that.

This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on Thursday, December 1. She was in a crate with a blanket over it on Clinton Street in Whitesboro.

is safe and warm now thanks to a Good Samaritan who found her on their way to work and dropped her off at Anita's Stevens-Swan Humane Society in Utica.

She is fully engorged and lactating, so she was very recently nursing puppies.

If anyone has any information on this dog, her puppies, or has recently gotten a puppy that looks like her, you're being asked to contact the shelter at 315-738-4357.

Save a Life

Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society has been saving animals since 1910 when it first opened. Over 2,000 are rescued every year.

This year the humane society is at capacity with over 300 cats and dogs.

"Several of our animals in our care have needed extra medical attention."

You help Anita's mission to rescue animals abused or abandoned with the Save a Life Campaign. All donations during the holiday season will be matched by Staffworks, so you're gift is double.

Donations can be made online with a credit card or you can send a check to Anita’s Stevens-Swan Humane Society at:

5664 Horatio Street

Utica, New York

13502

Want to give one of Anita's animals a forever home? See all the pets available for adoption at Anitas-sshs.org.

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.

The Top 10 Most Common NY Dog Names of 2022 (Male) As "man's best friend", dogs deserve the utmost respect, starting with giving them a suitable name. See what other New Yorkers are naming their male furry friends.

The Top 10 Most Common NY Dog Names of 2022 (Female) As "man's best friend", dogs deserve the utmost respect, starting with giving them a suitable name. See what other New Yorkers are naming their female furry friends.