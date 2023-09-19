Love Buffalo? You Need to Visit this Brand New Restaurant in CNY

If you crave the atmosphere and taste of Buffalo, then this is your new go-to spot in Central New York.

It's always great to see new restaurants popping-up everywhere. There's something special about going into a business for the first time, waiting to see what makes this one different from the rest.

At this restaurant, you'll feel their energy as soon as you walk through the door.

A Taste of Buffalo

Shannon's Place is proud to announce they've officially opened for business in Chittenango. Located at 262 Genesee Street, they're exactly what a football fan wants in a local bar. Especially if you love the Buffalo Bills.

Thank you all so much for these last couple of days. The support has been crazy! It has been so much busier than we could have expected but we are so grateful.

Their hand-held's are everything, from a tangy Buffalo Bleu Burger to their delicous Beef on Weck. You can even try their favorite "The Buffalo Way Steak & Cheese Sub", sure to satisfy anyone's hungry appetite.

You better believe they have chicken wings too! Their flavors include:

BBQ

Salt + Pepper

Honey Mustard

Mild

Medium

Hot

Jamaican Jerk

Honey Hot

Cajun

Cajun Medium

If you've never had Jamaican Jerk wings... then you don't know what you're missing. They are DELICIOUS and a must-try at Shannon's Place.

Shannon's Place Hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 3pm-11pm

Wednesday: 3pm-11pm

Thursday: 3pm-11pm

Friday: 2pm-12am

Saturday: 2pm-12am

Sunday: 12pm-8pm

Whether it be for a football game on Saturday and Sunday, or just to grab a great meal with the family, stop by Shannon's Place to give them a try. Support local business.

