Love Buffalo? You Need to Visit this Brand New Restaurant in CNY
If you crave the atmosphere and taste of Buffalo, then this is your new go-to spot in Central New York.
It's always great to see new restaurants popping-up everywhere. There's something special about going into a business for the first time, waiting to see what makes this one different from the rest.
At this restaurant, you'll feel their energy as soon as you walk through the door.
A Taste of Buffalo
Shannon's Place is proud to announce they've officially opened for business in Chittenango. Located at 262 Genesee Street, they're exactly what a football fan wants in a local bar. Especially if you love the Buffalo Bills.
Thank you all so much for these last couple of days. The support has been crazy! It has been so much busier than we could have expected but we are so grateful.
Their hand-held's are everything, from a tangy Buffalo Bleu Burger to their delicous Beef on Weck. You can even try their favorite "The Buffalo Way Steak & Cheese Sub", sure to satisfy anyone's hungry appetite.
You better believe they have chicken wings too! Their flavors include:
- BBQ
- Salt + Pepper
- Honey Mustard
- Mild
- Medium
- Hot
- Jamaican Jerk
- Honey Hot
- Cajun
- Cajun Medium
If you've never had Jamaican Jerk wings... then you don't know what you're missing. They are DELICIOUS and a must-try at Shannon's Place.
Shannon's Place Hours
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 3pm-11pm
Wednesday: 3pm-11pm
Thursday: 3pm-11pm
Friday: 2pm-12am
Saturday: 2pm-12am
Sunday: 12pm-8pm
Whether it be for a football game on Saturday and Sunday, or just to grab a great meal with the family, stop by Shannon's Place to give them a try. Support local business.