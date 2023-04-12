One of Longest Underground Boat Tours in the Country is in New York

Credit - Lockport Cave via Facebook

One of the longest underground boat tours in the country is along the Erie Canal.

Lockport Cave is home to the longest underground boat tour in the county and the boats are back to running for the season. Start your tour walking along the banks of the Erie Canal where you'll see artifacts left by miners over a century ago.

Credit - Lockport Cave via Facebook
Head Down Into the Cave

You'll head down and tour the Lockport Cave by lantern light to experience one of America’s longest underground boat rides.

Credit - Lockport Cave
Peaceful & Eerie Ride

Walk past cave formations in their early stages of development before enjoying a “peaceful and eerie” ride as the boat glides through the lifeless water, lit only by small, sporadically placed electric lights.

Credit - Lockport Cave
Reservations Recommended

Online reservations are recommended, however, walk-in reservations can be made if spots are available.

Tour Pricing

Adult (Age 15+): $27.55
Young Adult (Age 6-14): $18.42
Child (Age 5 and Under): $7.35

Lockport Cave is open daily for tours from 10:00 AM to 4 PM. You can schedule your tour and boat ride at Lockportcave.com.

Photo by Darren McGee- NYSDED
Ghost Hunting Experience

You can also take a ghost-hunting experience during Halloween, investigating one of the most historic and hidden secrets of New York State. Lockport Cave was described as the “tunnels of terror” by the Ghost Hunters in Season 8.

Credit - Lockport Cave
Historic Site

Your ghost-hunting experience will start with an orientation session and a tour of the perimeter provided by the Lockport Caves Staff through the very eerie Holly Company historic site. Learn more at Ghosthuntersexperience.com.

