Grab the &#8216;Pontoon&#8217; For Latest Central New York Concert

Grab the ‘Pontoon’ For Latest Central New York Concert

Credit - Jim Trocchio/St Joseph's Health Amphitheater via Facebook

More country is coming to one Central New York town.

Another concert has been announced to join the growing list of artists at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York.

Hippies & Cowboys Tour

Cody Jinks was the first concert to be announced at Lakeview. He'll bring the Hippies & Cowboys tour to Syracuse this summer.

When: August 17, 2025
Where: Empower FCU Amp at Lakeview in Syracuse

Getty Images for Stagecoach
loading...

Better in Boots Tour

Then it was Thomas Rhett. He'll return for the first time since 2021 with his "Better in Boots" tour.

WHEN: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse

READ MORE: Lakeview Lawn Seating Change Won't Sit Well With Concert Goers

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
loading...

"Country Song Came On" Tour

The next country artist to join Cody Jinks and Thomas Rhett at Lakeview in Syracuse who was announced was Luke Bryan. The "Country Song Came On" tour features special guests George Birge, Ashland Craft and Adrien Nunez.

WHEN: Thursday, June 5
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Credit - Live Nation
loading...

Jim Bob World Tour

You won't want to 'Wait in the Truck' for Hardy. He's bringing the Jim Bob World Tour to Lakeview and Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr, and Sikaru will be along for the ride.

WHEN: Thursday, September 4
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Credit - Live Nation
loading...

Little Big Town Coming to Our Town

The latest concert to be announced is Little Big Town with special guest Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynn.

They're bringing the 'Summer Tour '25' to Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse.

WHEN: Friday, August 1
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Tickets go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, April 11 at Ticketmaster.

Credit - Live Nation
loading...
96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

Staggering Snow Totals From First Winter Massive Storm of 2025

The first Lake Effect snow storm of 2025 was a multi day doozy that left many Central New York towns buried in several feet of snow.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: Lakeview, Utica News
Categories: Concerts, TSM

More From 96.9 WOUR